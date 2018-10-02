WWE Smackdown LIve Open Discussion Thread 10/2/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After Samoa Joe showed up at the home of WWE Champion AJ Styles last week, SmackDown General Manager Paige will kick off this week’s edition of the blue brand by addressing his actions. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. “Paige to address Samoa Joe’s heinous actions against AJ Styles.” Were his heinous actions ringing the doorbell and leaving? Because sure, that’s harassment, but if he’s actually committed some “heinous actions” against a guy’s family we shouldn’t have waited until *on TV* on Tuesday to address them, should we?

2. Becky Lynch is “planning a Super Show-Down Surprise,” which I hope is her breaking Ric Flair’s arm and then dancing around in his robe.

3. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega will take on The Fabulous Truth, who I still think should be called R-Mella, or at least, “Car Truth.” Dance break!

4. “Less than a week before defending their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down, The New Day will reveal Big E family’s secret, decades-old recipe for their famous pancakes!” Or we could, uh, have a match, but yeah sure, pancake recipes are also fine

5. Shelton Benjamin takes on Daniel Bryan in a match that definitely will not make Charlie Haas jealous in both directions.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show!

