WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/30/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

WWE Crown Jewel may be just three days away, but there will be plenty of action on SmackDown LIVE as Team Blue gets ready for the huge event. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will be in the same ring ahead of their huge title showdown. Plus, all four of SmackDown’s entrants in the WWE World Cup tournament will square off in a massive tag team match, as Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy battle Randy Orton and The Miz. Don’t miss SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Daniel Bryan is supposed to “confront” AJ Styles before Crown Jewel, which is good, because he’s apparently not actually going to Crown Jewel. We’ll see what happens there.

2. The World Cup tournament competitors will face each other in a tag team match!

3. A member of the New Day will face a member of The Bar in a “Trick or Street fight,” which should be the highlight of the show.

4. How will Becky Lynch prepare for Ronda Rousey? I don’t know, but if Nikki Bella almost beat her, Lynch should win in a squash.

5. other depressing Crown Jewel notes

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown 1002 report. Enjoy the show if you can!