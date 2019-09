Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns intends to clear the air with Daniel Bryan after last week’s attack by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper left them both destroyed. Kofi Kingston will conduct a special sit-down interview to discuss his upcoming WWE Title match against Brock Lesnar. Carmella also is set to team with Charlotte Flair against Bayley and Sasha Banks. (via WWE.com)