WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/4/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The road to a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match continues this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE with a Triple Threat Match featuring The Usos vs. SAnitY vs. Rusev and Aiden English. Who will advance to face The Bar for the right to challenge The New Day at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Are you excited to have Brie Bella competing on both brands? Please read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw for a preview of the excellence.

2. Who will move on to face the Bar for the right to face New Day at Hell in a Cell? Will it be the Usos (probably), Sanity (probably not), or Rusev Day (please and thank you)?

3. Becky Lynch will hit Charlotte Flair with a car, and everyone will cheer and chant her name.

4. Samoa Joe will show up with AJ Styles’ wife over his shoulder and tie her to some railroad tracks while twirling his mustache, and everyone will cheer and chant his name.

5. Thank you for being a pretty good show, Smackdown!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!