WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Shake-Up Open Discussion Thread 4/16/19

WWE

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After an exciting first night of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, things are only going to get crazier tonight on Smackdown Live. WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon has promised to reveal the biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history tonight. What major name will be joining Team Blue? Find out as the Superstar Shake-up continues on Smackdown Live, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Vince McMahon will announce the “biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history,” which is either literally Braun Strowman, figuratively Roman Reigns, or just John Cena being forced to finally make a decision after like three years of being a “free agent.” It could also just be him, or Stephanie.

2. Paige’s new team has pinned the Women’s Tag Team Champions!

3. Who will join Smackdown Live? More important, who will be added in passing via on-screen graphic like Eric Young?

4. R-Truth announced that he’s been shaken-up to the XFL, where I hope he wears a JIMMY HATE ME jersey.

5. Who gets called up and given a dumb name like the War Raiders tonight? Followup question, can you still like the Undisputed Era when they’re The Independent Experience?

