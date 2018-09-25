WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/25/18

Tonight on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
With less than two weeks until their No Count-Out, No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, where there must be a winner, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will sign the contract to make their Melbourne match official. Will these two competitors be able to occupy the same space without breaking out into a brawl? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Reminder that Samoa Joe in sunglasses = 😎
2. Tonight is a CONTRACT SIGNING for the WWE Championship match at Super Show-Down in Australia, which means the competitors have to sign their names counter-clockwise. Sorry, I’ll try to come up with better jokes.
3. Rusev wants answers from Aiden English. I assume the answers will come in the form of a formless song.
4. Big E vs. Sheamus needs to be 15 minutes long and brutal instead of four minutes long and wacky, but I’ll take something in-between.
5. Tye Dillinger has earned a United States Championship match by never wrestling, and not winning when he does!
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!
What the fuck is that? Got Joe up in the header image looking cool as shit like a boss. Is that like a visual indicator of how good the show is gonna be tonight?
Terrifying thought: Try to picture what would happen if Brie did what she did against Asuka
[www.youtube.com]