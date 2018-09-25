WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/25/18

WWE

Tonight on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With less than two weeks until their No Count-Out, No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, where there must be a winner, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will sign the contract to make their Melbourne match official. Will these two competitors be able to occupy the same space without breaking out into a brawl? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Reminder that Samoa Joe in sunglasses = 😎

2. Tonight is a CONTRACT SIGNING for the WWE Championship match at Super Show-Down in Australia, which means the competitors have to sign their names counter-clockwise. Sorry, I’ll try to come up with better jokes.

3. Rusev wants answers from Aiden English. I assume the answers will come in the form of a formless song.

4. Big E vs. Sheamus needs to be 15 minutes long and brutal instead of four minutes long and wacky, but I’ll take something in-between.

5. Tye Dillinger has earned a United States Championship match by never wrestling, and not winning when he does!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!