WWE Smackdown Live King of the Ring Open Discussion Thread (9/3/19)

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The King of the Ring Quarterfinals wrap up tonight on SmackDown LIVE with two huge battles. After his thrilling victory over Buddy Murphy, can Ali topple Elias and punch his ticket to the semifinals? And after putting an end to Shelton Benjamin’s mockery of his height in the first round, Chad Gable must now outwrestle Andrade if he wants to move one step closer to the crown. Who will move on to the next round of King of the Ring? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)