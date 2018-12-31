WWE Raw & Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/31/18-1/1/19

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just like last week, we’re doubling up on open discussion threads in case anyone’s around watching the shows instead of enjoying the holidays. The preview for Raw:

Raw rings in the New Year as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre battle it out in a Steel Cage Match. What else does the McMahon family have in store for the final Raw of 2018?

And for Smackdown:

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Day with out a celebration. Thankfully, The New Day is here to throw a party worthy of 2019. There’s sure to be plenty of pancakes at The New Day’s New Year Celebration, but what else will Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Big E have planned for the WWE Universe? Find out on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown LIVE, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

As you probably already know, both Raw and Smackdown were taped over the weekend. If you want to read the spoilers for either show, you can find out what happened on Raw here, and what happened on Smackdown here. Quick, shocking recap: Raw sounds bad, Smackdown sounds good.

We’re taking New Years Day off, but we’ll return with our regularly scheduled programming on Wednesday. Enjoy the shows, have yourself a safe and happy New Year, and head into 2019 with hope and optimism that, uh, at least one of WWE’s weekly shows won’t make you want to throw yourself off a bridge. Happy holidays!