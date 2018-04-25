WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/24/18

04.24.18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 24, 2018. The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match teaming AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev Day. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Miz was supposed to interview Daniel Bryan on Miz TV, but was interrupted by Big Cass. Cass said he is living in Daniel Bryan’s shadow, and would injure him again. Backstage, Daniel Bryan was found on the ground, having been attacked.

1. The IIconics defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka. Peyton Royce pinned Lynch with a roll-up, giving Asuka a loss in her Smackdown debut.

2. Jimmy Uso defeated Erick Rowan. Uso won with a roll-up after a distraction from Naomi.

– Carmella repeatedly showed a highlight video of herself and tried to make the crowd cheer for her. Charlotte Flair interrupted and slammed Carmella’s head on a table and flipped it over onto her. This was a contract signing.

3. Shelton Benjamin defeated Randy Orton. This was supposed to be Benjamin vs. Jeff Hardy, but Orton interrupted Hardy during his entrance and took his place. Hardy sat in on commentary and was attacked by a masked man. Orton unmasked the man as Sunil Singh, then hit him with an RKO. Benjamin used the distraction to hit Paydirt and win the match.

4. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev Day defeated AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Nakamura pinned Gallows. After the match, Styles attacked Nakamura. Nakamura countered with a low blow, and was going to hit Styles with a Kinshasa until Anderson jumped between them and took it himself. Nakamura then hit a second Kinshasa on Anderson.

