WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/3/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 3, 2018. The show featured the return of Shane McMahon, and was the final main roster WWE television show before WrestleMania 34 hits New Orleans on Sunday.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with Daniel Bryan and the returning Shane McMahon. The two men apologies for their animosity toward each other in the past months, and then hugged it out.

1. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya. This was a non-title match. Natalya tapped out to a Figure Eight. After the match, Asuka arrived to taunt Flair.

2. Rusev defeated Jinder Mahal. Bobby Roode sat in on commentary for this match. Rusev pinned Mahal following a Machka kick. After the match, Randy Orton hit Rusev with an RKO, and then he and Roode had a staredown over the United States Championship.