WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/3/18

#WWE
04.03.18 38 mins ago 2 Comments

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 3, 2018. The show featured the return of Shane McMahon, and was the final main roster WWE television show before WrestleMania 34 hits New Orleans on Sunday.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with Daniel Bryan and the returning Shane McMahon. The two men apologies for their animosity toward each other in the past months, and then hugged it out.

1. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya. This was a non-title match. Natalya tapped out to a Figure Eight. After the match, Asuka arrived to taunt Flair.

2. Rusev defeated Jinder Mahal. Bobby Roode sat in on commentary for this match. Rusev pinned Mahal following a Machka kick. After the match, Randy Orton hit Rusev with an RKO, and then he and Roode had a staredown over the United States Championship.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 13 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP