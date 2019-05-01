WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/30/19

04.30.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 30, 2019. The show featured announcements for Money in the Bank, a relinquishing of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Michael Cole interviewed Kofi Kingston, who challenged Kevin Owens to a match at Money in the Bank. Owens interrupted and accepted, and the two argued until Xavier Woods attacked Owens from behind. Owens knocked him out with a superkick and fled before Kingston could help.

