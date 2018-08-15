WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/14/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 14, 2018. The go-home show before SummerSlam featured Charlotte and Becky Lynch tag teaming, WWE chronicling The Miz’s rivalry with Daniel Bryan and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Carmella all talked up who would win the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Sunday at SummerSlam. Carmella tried to get the two to turn on each other, but Paige put her at the announce table and called for a tag team match between Lynch and Charlotte against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

1. Charlotte and Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Lynch finished Rose with the DisArmHer.