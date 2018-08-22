Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 21, 2018. The follow-up show to SummerSlam featured a Tag Team Championship rematch, a pull-apart brawl between two former best friends and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— The Miz came out and tearfully announced his retirement, then he revealed that he meant his retirement from ever fighting Daniel Bryan again. Bryan came out and repeated called him a coward. When Maryse started insulting Bryan, Brie Bella ran out. Maryse rolled out of the ring, so Brie threw hands at the Miz instead. Then, Bryan revealed that Paige has already scheduled a Mixed Tag Match between the two couples for Hell in a Cell. Backstage, a livid Miz found Paige and complained about what had happened, but she was unsympathetic and confirmed that the match is on.
1. Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification. Jeff apparently snapped and stomped Randy in the crotch, causing the ref to call for the bell. The two brawled after the match, with Jeff getting the upper hand and then leaping off of a road case to swanton bomb Orton through a table.
— Renee was interviewing The Bar backstage about their ambitions for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interrupted. This set up a match for next week.
I have never seen such a failure of a heel turn as Becky’s. Let’s not mince words here, she cut a HELL of a heel promo, let’s
Damn tablet… She cut a hell of a heel promo and the crowd would NOT stop cheering her. She could have eaten a puppy on live TV and the crowd would have chanted “YOU DESERVE IT” at the puppy.
Knowing Becky, that puppy was probably Miz’s co-worker on the set of “Ruff Ruff Ref” and she’d earn even more babyface points for disposing of it.
Real talk: That heel turn is a worse creative decision than like 98% of the stuff they do with Roman Reigns. It’s unreal how tone deaf and absurd doing that was.
Y’all are lucky Becky Lynch rules so hard.
The smartest thing WWE can do right now is to roll with it and push Becky Dark as a Stone Cold/Pentagon Jr type anti-hero tweener. This is The Lass Kicker’s Ultimate Form. It’s like whatever palette swap is the current strongest Super Sayian Form Goku currently has, I don’t even know at this point.
Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer, my thoughts exactly. Becky should be a tweener.
AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and New Day all have championships right now. No complaints from me.
Not to mention a Shield Roman Reigns. Which if he’s anything like the old Shield Roman, he’ll be a welcom asset to most of our televisions. And don’t forget Nak being champ and catching his stride as a heel. What did we do to actually get this kind of layout?
Agreed. Line up of champs are looking pretty great and solid right now honestly. Everyone will be negative and tell you otherwise but title holders are looking good right now across the board. Except B Team of course. B Team are pure shit.
Yeah Nakamur-ica rules. Becky is in a title picture and has righteous momentum. Won’t be long before Revival beat a comedy team and taste gold.
We were so close to “The Miz refuses to fight Bryan again and we don’t get another match until Miz is forced into it when he’s champ and Bryan wins the Rumble.” But if this mixed tag is the last time these two touch, I’m cool with it. I think Miz and Mayrse need to win this one, too. Also by shady shenanigans so they can lord it over them. And maybe we get Brie-Mayrse at Evolution, but then that’s it. I want Bryan and Miz separated until Miz takes the title off AJ, Bryan wins the Rumble and the two main event WrestleMania where Bryan gets his win.
Bryan vs Miz is happening again at the Super ShowDown Australia show in October and the winner gets a “title opportunity”
Should have had Charlotte cut a promo chastising the fans for cheering Becky’s attack on her. Becky remains a face but keeps this harder edge.