Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 21, 2018. The follow-up show to SummerSlam featured a Tag Team Championship rematch, a pull-apart brawl between two former best friends and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The Miz came out and tearfully announced his retirement, then he revealed that he meant his retirement from ever fighting Daniel Bryan again. Bryan came out and repeated called him a coward. When Maryse started insulting Bryan, Brie Bella ran out. Maryse rolled out of the ring, so Brie threw hands at the Miz instead. Then, Bryan revealed that Paige has already scheduled a Mixed Tag Match between the two couples for Hell in a Cell. Backstage, a livid Miz found Paige and complained about what had happened, but she was unsympathetic and confirmed that the match is on.

1. Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification. Jeff apparently snapped and stomped Randy in the crotch, causing the ref to call for the bell. The two brawled after the match, with Jeff getting the upper hand and then leaping off of a road case to swanton bomb Orton through a table.

— Renee was interviewing The Bar backstage about their ambitions for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interrupted. This set up a match for next week.

