WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/28/18

#WWE
08.28.18 36 mins ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 28, 2018. The show featured the first of two triple-threat tag team matches for a chance to face New Day at Hell in a Cell, Miz attacking Daniel Bryan, the Smackdown Women’s Championship defended and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

New Day opened the show celebrating their fifth tag team title reign. King Booker hit the ring and welcomes them to the five-time championship club before each of them try to do the Spin-a-Roonie. The New Day joined commentary for the following first of two triple-threat tag team match to name the No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Tag Team Title match at Hell in a Cell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live results

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP