WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/28/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 28, 2018. The show featured the first of two triple-threat tag team matches for a chance to face New Day at Hell in a Cell, Miz attacking Daniel Bryan, the Smackdown Women’s Championship defended and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— New Day opened the show celebrating their fifth tag team title reign. King Booker hit the ring and welcomes them to the five-time championship club before each of them try to do the Spin-a-Roonie. The New Day joined commentary for the following first of two triple-threat tag team match to name the No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Tag Team Title match at Hell in a Cell.