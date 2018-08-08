WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/7/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 7, 2018. The show featured SummerSlam matches made, No. 1 contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team titles crowned and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan was announced for SummerSlam.

— Randy Orton cut a promo on Jeff Hardy, saying he’d become so violent people would want to change the channel.

1. Charlotte and Becky Lynch defeated the IIconics. Charlotte submitted Peyton Royce with the Figure Eight.

2. Zelina Vega defeated Lana. Andrade Cien Almas distracted Lana, so Rusev attacked him. Almas got the upper hand on Rusev, so Aiden English saved Rusev from attack when he tackled Almas into Lana, pushing her off the top rope. Vega hit the double knee strike in the corner for the win.

— Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States title was announced for SummerSlam.

— The Miz cut a promo on Daniel Bryan when Bryan showed up on set at Miz and Mrs. Miz got the upper hand after hitting him with a vase.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated R Truth. Nakamura connected on the Kinshasa for the win.

4. Bludgeon Brothers defeated jobbers in a handicap match.

5. Smackdown Live Tag Team Tournament Finals: The New Day defeated The Bar. Kofi Kingston and Big E hit Midnight Hour for the pinfall victory. The Bludgeon Brothers showed up in the crowd to watch the New Day celebrate in the ring.