WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/3/18

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 3, 2018, featuring an Independence Day United States championship open challenge, Asuka vs. James Ellsworth and Team Hell No’s official reunion. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Renee Young welcomed Team Hell No out for their official reunion. Kane said he’s always had Daniel Bryan’s back. Bryan said he hasn’t, pointing back to Kane attempting to end his career and trying to kidnap his wife. The Usos interrupted Team Hell No arguing in the ring and said they don’t deserve a tag team title match. Paige made a match for later in the night, with the stipulation if Jimmy and Jay beat Team Hell No, they’ll be added to the tag team title match at Extreme Rules, making it a triple-threat match.

1. Independence Day United States Open Challenge: Jeff Hardy defeated Miz. Hardy hit the Twist of Fate then the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall.

– New Day Third of July Pancake Eating Contest: Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston began a pancake eating contest when they were attacked by SAnitY. They took out Big E and Kingston before putting Woods through a table.

2. Asuka vs. James Ellsworth ends in a double countout. Asuka beat down Ellsworth before he jumped the guardrail to escape. Asuka chased him through the crowd and both were counted out. They made it back to ringside, where Carmella took out Asuka before she posed with the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

– Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States title was announced for Extreme Rules.

3. WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Aiden English. Styles submitted English with the calf crusher. Rusev attacked Styles after the match, putting him in the Accolade.

– Paige announced a Lumberjack Match for next week with every woman from the locker room surrounding the ring in a rematch between Asuka and James Ellsworth.

4. Becky Lynch defeated Peyton Royce. Lynch submitted Royce with the Dis-Arm-Her.

5. Team Hell No defeated The Usos. Kane hit a chokeslam on Jey Uso for the pinfall, keeping the Usos out of their tag team title match at Extreme Rules. The Bludgeon Brothers posed on the entrance ramp as the show went off the air.