WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/29/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 29, 2018. Tonight’s show was headlined by a match between Big Cass, Daniel Bryan, and Samoa Joe. Be sure to be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Samoa Joe kicks off the show by walking to the ring, grabbing a ladder, and pulling down the Money in the Bank briefcase. He says he’s going to win Money in the Bank and show Daniel Bryan that there’s things worse than forced retirement before mentioning Bryan’s wife and daughter. Bryan comes out, tells Joe to never mention his family again, and right before they start fighting, Big Cass comes out on a crutch. He lets them know Joe vs. Bryan won’t happen, that he’s replacing Bryan in the match, and that he’s medically cleared to compete before taking Joe and Bryan out.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville confront Paige about giving Asuka opportunities when she doesn’t deserve them. Paige responds by making Asuka vs. Mandy later in the night. She then tells Renee Young that Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe will be the main event later.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Tye Dillinger. Nakamura pinned Dillinger after a Kinshasa. After the match, Nakamura hit another Kinshasa and counted to 10.

– A.J. Styles says Shinsuke Nakamura is more dangerous than he’s ever been, but that Nakamura is underestimating him.

– Rusev and Aiden English introduce Lana for her dance off against Naomi, who was joined ringside by The Usos. The competition ended, they shook hands, danced together, and Lana hit Naomi with a neckbreaker before slapping Jimmy Uso. Everyone brawled and Naomi and The Usos cleared the ring.

2. The New Day defeated The Miz and The Bar. Big E pinned The Miz after a Big Ending.

– Gallows and Andrerson said they’re hungry and will do what they need to do to become the Smackdown tag team champions. They were about to call The Bludgeon Brothers nerds before Harper and Rowan showed up on a monitor.

3. Asuka defeated Mandy Rose. Sonya Deville attacked Asuka before the match, but she recovered and got Mandy Rose to tap out to the Asuka Lock. Carmella, who joined the announce team for the match, went face-to-face with Asuka after.

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte discuss the Money in the Bank ladder match and why they’re both going to win. Paige swung by and cryptically set up a match between the two for next week.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega ran into Sin Cara backstage.

4. Samoa Joe defeated Daniel Bryan and Big Cass. Bryan looked like he had Cass pinned, but Joe broke up the pin, put Bryan in a Coquina Clutch, and made him unresponsive to the official. Cass hit Bryan with a big boot after the match.