WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/11/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 11, 2018. The show featured Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a WrestleMania rematch, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Mustafa Ali. Bryan won with a heel hook after repeatedly slamming Ali’s leg into the ring post. After the match, Bryan attacked Ali again on the stage and posed with the WWE Championship.

– The Usos and The Bar had a rap battle with the New Day as judges. It ended with the teams brawling.

2. The Miz and Shane McMahon defeated “The Vegas Boys.” Miz tricked McMahon into teaming with him against two jobbers. McMahon won with a triangle choke after badly botching a DDT. Backstage, Paige refused to pay the independent contractors.

– Randy Orton cut a promo on Rey Mysterio. Mysterio showed up and attacked him from behind with a chair.

3. Rusev and Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. Rusev pinned Nakamura after a Matchka Kick.

– Miz tried to be friends with Shane McMahon again, and Shane was a jerk about it.

4. Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair by disqualification when Flair attacked Asuka with a kendo stick. After the match, Asuka, Flair, and Becky Lynch took turns hitting each other with the stick. Asuka eventually came out on top in the stick fight.