WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/18/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 18, 2018. The show featured The Miz begging for Shane McMahon as a tag team partner, Naomi challenging Asuka for the women’s title and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Shane McMahon opened Smackdown and relieved Paige of her duties, announcing she’d remain on the blue brand.

— After Shane’s announcement, Becky Lynch called out Ronda Rousey for costing her the Smackdown Women’s title. Charlotte came out and followed suit. Asuka then hit the ring to flaunt her new title. Vince McMahon interrupted the three to announces Naomi as the champion’s challenger for the evening for the women’s title.