WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/18/18

WWE Smackdown Live results for December 18, 2018. The show featured The Miz begging for Shane McMahon as a tag team partner, Naomi challenging Asuka for the women's title and more.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— Shane McMahon opened Smackdown and relieved Paige of her duties, announcing she’d remain on the blue brand.
— After Shane’s announcement, Becky Lynch called out Ronda Rousey for costing her the Smackdown Women’s title. Charlotte came out and followed suit. Asuka then hit the ring to flaunt her new title. Vince McMahon interrupted the three to announces Naomi as the champion’s challenger for the evening for the women’s title.
Mustafa permanently on smackdown. Wow. Big loss for 205 Live and big gain for Smackdown. Who’s gonna beat Murphy for the title then? I thought for sure Ali was next in line. I’m really happy for Ali. For the love of god I hope they don’t screw him up.
I was hoping he got a title run before getting called… up? this feels more like a lateral move, only his ceiling for the foreseeable future is likely going to be US or IC title since Uni is practically vacant and Bryan just got the WWE one. Tag title maybe?