WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/12/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 12, 2019. The go-home show before the Elimination Chamber event featured Charlotte playing to the crowd with Becky Lynch ruled out for WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston lasting an hour in a gauntlet match and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results: