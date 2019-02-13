WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/12/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 12, 2019. The go-home show before the Elimination Chamber event featured Charlotte playing to the crowd with Becky Lynch ruled out for WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston lasting an hour in a gauntlet match and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
February the 12th, the year of our Lord 2019: the day Koffert Ignacious Kingston. First of His Line, ascended to wrestling godhood.
Usually I vote for Woods as the secret workhorse and most fun to watch guy of New Day. But today, nah son, changing my vote to Kofi bayyybeeeee!
Charlotte sitting ringside Rousey/Riott: Could this mean the return of Becky’s goth librarian disguise?
Before Vince anointed her as the “stays in her lane savior”, Charlotte was also getting into the Goth look, I guess Paige really was an influence on her PCB teammates!
I just imagined PCB reuniting in full goth mode, and I have to go lie down now.
Oh man, what I wouldn’t do for the return of Becky Lynch – Sexy Librarian
I know it’s not happening but god I want nothing more than for Kofi to win the title on Sunday. What a showing.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they tease it, with the match coming down to Kofi and Bryan. Then the champ retains via CHICANERY, and adds to his already massive heat.
Remember when Santino got close to winning the strap? I’m feeling something like that.
@BACHUR Do I remember Santino hitting a COBRA on Daniel Bryan in the Elimination Chamber in Milwaukee with the crowd exploding because they totally bought that as the finish? Only every day!
They’ll definitely tease it, at least. I’m starting to think they might actually do it eventually now, though. I mean, that placement and opportunity to show his stuff was deliberate, even if it was probably meant for Mustafa Ali. They let him go two thirds of the way, look like an absolute warrior and just to prove they were doing it on purpose, even had commentary call out how a gauntlet match kickstarted Seth Rollins amazing 2018 with a showing just as heroic. It won’t be at Elimination Chamber, but maybe it might happen now.
Orton coming in last is probably the right choice. He’s at his best picking on the tired and weak.
I feel bad for Ali having to sit the chamber out.