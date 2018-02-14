WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/13/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 13, 2018. The show featured a series of matches to determine who would or wouldn’t be added to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane. Be back tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
– Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin never happened, as both men were attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Shane McMahon declared that Ziggler and Corbin would face Zayn and Owens in singles matches, and if they won, they’d be added to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane.
1. Baron Corbin defeated Kevin Owens. Corbin pinned Owens with the End of Days.
2. Charlotte Flair defeated Sarah Logan. Flair won after hitting Natural Selection. Next week Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi will have a six-woman tag against the Riott Squad.
– Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton never happened. Orton answered Roode’s open challenge, but was interrupted by Jinder Mahal. The three argued, with Mahal ultimately standing tall after hitting Khallas on both men.
3. The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. New Day won the match with the Midnight Hour on Gable.
4. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sami Zayn. Ziggler countered a Helluva Kick with a superkick to win the match. At Fastlane it’ll now be AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Owens, Zayn, Corbin and Ziggler.
