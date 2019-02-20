WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/19/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 19, 2019. The show featured Daniel Bryan’s opponent for WWE Fastlane announced, Mandy Rose pinning Asuka and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Shane McMahon made his walk to the ring as a video recap played from Elimination Chamber hyping Kofi Kingston’s championship match performance. Shane talked up the debut of Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa from Monday Night Raw and said they were so impressive, they’d be on Smackdown as well. Miz interrupted Shane and walked down to the ring to apologize for losing the Smackdown Live tag team titles. Miz asked for a tag team title rematch, and after the Usos walked out and trash talked them, Shane announced the rematch for Fastlane.