WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/20/18

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 20, 2018. The show featured a six-woman tag team match, and four of the five Fatal Five-Way participants at Fastlane in singles action.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Renee Young interviewing AJ Styles about his upcoming Fatal 5-Way Match at Fastlane. Styles was interrupted by Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens. Shane McMahon entered and put Corbin in action against Styles in the main event, and made a singles match between Owens and Ziggler immediately.

1. Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler was distracted by Sami Zayn, allowing Owens to hit a superkick to the back of the head and pin Ziggler.

— Jinder Mahal was in the ring and revealed Bobby Roode’s top 10 list, which had Roode at No. 1 and didn’t include Randy Orton. Roode came to the ring and Mahal tried to get him to bad-mouth Orton. Orton entered and they both attacked Mahal. Orton tried to RKO Roode, but Roode reversed into the Glorious DDT. As Roode was celebrated, Mahal hit him with Khallas and posed over him.