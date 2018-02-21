WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/20/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 20, 2018. The show featured a six-woman tag team match, and four of the five Fatal Five-Way participants at Fastlane in singles action.
Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
— The show opened with Renee Young interviewing AJ Styles about his upcoming Fatal 5-Way Match at Fastlane. Styles was interrupted by Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens. Shane McMahon entered and put Corbin in action against Styles in the main event, and made a singles match between Owens and Ziggler immediately.
1. Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler was distracted by Sami Zayn, allowing Owens to hit a superkick to the back of the head and pin Ziggler.
— Jinder Mahal was in the ring and revealed Bobby Roode’s top 10 list, which had Roode at No. 1 and didn’t include Randy Orton. Roode came to the ring and Mahal tried to get him to bad-mouth Orton. Orton entered and they both attacked Mahal. Orton tried to RKO Roode, but Roode reversed into the Glorious DDT. As Roode was celebrated, Mahal hit him with Khallas and posed over him.
Yeeash. Was it as bad as it sounds?
Wow, what series of shenanigans led to Shaggy in a wrestling ring opposite the Bludgeon Brothers, and why didn’t he immediately run?
if raw and smack down still have separate writers, out whoever made last nights Raw on tuesday’s immediately.
So are we just throwing away any notion that the top 10 list is a shoot? Because I’m almost positive the rules stated a superstar couldn’t vote for themselves.
It’s funny how the only reasoning at this point for the bludgeon brothers not to get a title shot is because they want to drag it out to Mania. like why would New day and Gable Benjamin get a #1 contender match and not bludgeon brothers? BB is undefeated and clearly are the #1 contenders
The Bludgeon Brothers are “on the bubble” due to a very weak non-conference strength of schedule.
I mean it’s not like SDL has other tag teams… *avoids looking in the corner where they’ve locked Breezango up, sheads a single tear*
It makes sense that they have a weak non-conference strength of schedule. They totally look like they’re from SEC country.
Road to CommentMania:
Birdman has 9 top 10 comments and is practically guarentee entry into the triple threat title match, but….
Myself, Pdragon and Troy all have 4 points which means a fatal 5-way could happen for the title unless some commenters create separation in the next month
There are 8 commenters with 3 pts. (Spitty, blade222, ashblue, shockabra, baron, addmayme, jagikyungmoon, endy_mion)
6 commenters have 2 points (redshirt, mark siletti, sinclair, clay Quartermain, feltluke, ameratusa’s son)
And 15 people with 1 point
CommentMania matches will be decided by commenters with the same number of comments appearing in the top 10 comments from royal rumble to the Smackdown before wrestlemania.
The top 2 commenters will face Harry Longabaugh in a no time limit match from 1030pm til the end of WM, with the winner being decided by whose comment gets the most +1s, only one comment counts, post as many as you want but we are looking for quality not quantity.
Pairings for all matches will be decided by appearances in the top 10 comments.
Anyone who makes the top 10 only once or twice will compete in the “Daniel Valentin Puerto Rico Watch Battle Royal”
Each match will be assigned a time period during Wrestlemania and only +1s added within a half hour of the end of that time period will count towards the tally
I’m not sure why you need this elaborate qualifying process when everyone knows you can get a title shot just by interrupting @The Real Birdman when he’s cutting his promo.
At any point, I may change the rules and maybe make a 6-man tag match if we have a bunch of people with the same scores, but I will announce any changes once the Smackdown before WM occurs
I should probably get my CommentMania entrance ready
Damn grad school for almost ensuring I’m out of comment mania : ( maybe I’ll have a strong showing over spring break!
I hear what the fans are saying. I read the boards. That I’m just a part timer. That I went Hollywood. That I show up on a random Raw live thread, no-sell the “From the Desk of Dana” bits, then bury some young commenters with the same old five puns of doom wordplay and leave again. Well let me tell you something, jack: Commentmania means the world to me. Commentmania is the pinnacle of this business. It is the Colossus of +Rhodes. And I promise every single one of you that I am never leaving WithSpandex ever again. This is home.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to disappear for the next month but still expect to main event Commentmania.
*sniff* … man, that was beautiful, Harry.
I’m endlessly amused by the concept of Daniel Valentin hopefully one day soon coming back and being bewildered by how much we’ve missed him and are happy he’s back.
“What? You guys named a comment Battle Royale after me? What does that even mean?”
Also, since, this is pro wrestling, at least one person should attempt to DM Brandon to try to get him to collude in rigging thier comments. Though perhaps Brandon gets enough of mealy, half-sincere heeling on Tuesday nights from Shane and Bryan.
I accept any & all challengers
*Throws on leather jacket*
*Interrupts important women’s revolution moment*
*Awkwardly points at CommentMania sign repeatedly*
this ziggler angle is really going places!
None of these angles are going anywhere.
50/50 booking has lead to everyone getting title shots. So unpredictable