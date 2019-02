WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 26, 2019. The show featured two returning stars, Kofi Kingston getting replaced at Fastlane and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Stephanie and Shane McMahon opened Smackdown with a contract signing between Daniel Bryan (already in the ring) and Kofi Kingston. Shane and Stephanie recapped Kofi’s career before welcoming him to the ring. After Kofi cut a promo, Daniel Bryan signed his title match contract. Before Kofi could sign his part of the contract, Vince McMahon interrupted him to announce he’s replacing him at Fastlane with a returning Kevin Owens. After a commercial break, Owens told Shane and Stephanie he’d like to team up with Kingston against Bryan and Rowan.