WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/28/20

— Goldberg opened Smackdown with the WWE title and called out who’s next. Roman Reigns’ music hit, he walked down to the ring and announced that he’s next.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for February 28, 2020. The show featured John Cena’s return, the WWE title match for WrestleMania being announced and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown column.

1. Naomi & Lacey Evans defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks. Bayley vs. Naomi ended when Sasha Banks interrupted their match and Lacey Evans made the save. Naomi earned the win with a kick from the apron and a slingshot sunset flip on Bayley.

2. Bobby Roode defeated Kofi Kingston. Roode rolled up Kingston for the win after a distraction from Dolph Ziggler.

— Sami Zayn signed the Intercontinental championship match against Braun Strowman to be a 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber. Sami, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro beat down Strowman and put him through a table.

3. Daniel Bryan defeated Curtis Axel. Bryan submitted Axel with the Yes Lock.

— The Miz and John Morrison celebrated their tag title win. It was announced their first title defense would come in an elimination chamber match against the New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, the Usos and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

4. The Usos defeated The Miz and John Morrison. The Usos earned the win following a Canadian Destroyer from the top rope into a splash combination.

— John Cena came to the ring and announced this year, WrestleMania should go on without him. He said it’s not goodbye, but it’s goodbye for now because he respects the work the full-time wrestlers put in. As Cena made his way up the stage, the lights went out and the Fiend showed up behind him. Wyatt pointed toward the WrestleMania sign and Cena tipped his cap as the lights went off.