WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/5/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 5, 2019. The show featured a Becky Lynch-Triple H staredown, Mandy Rose pinning Naomi and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

— Charlotte Flair walked down to the ring as a video of Becky Lynch’s beatdown of Stephanie McMahon from the night before played. Charlotte said she’s healthy and would love to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. She pointed at the WrestleMania sign as Lynch made her way down through the crowd. Lynch and Charlotte traded words before Triple H came down to the ring. He told Charlotte to leave the ring, then told Lynch she’s suspended and that she needs to go home. As Triple H started to walk out of the ring, Lynch asked him how Stephanie McMahon is after she got punched in the face. Triple H stepped back in the ring and said Lynch is looking for a way out of her match against Rousey. Lynch slapped Triple H across the face and they had a stare down before she left back through the crowd.

