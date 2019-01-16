WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/15/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 15, 2019. The show featured Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso going to Mandy Rose’s hotel room and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Becky Lynch opened the show and called out Asuka, saying the champ is finding out how difficult it is to carry the women’s division. Asuka came out and said after the Royal Rumble, Lynch wouldn’t be in Charlotte’s shadow any longer, she’d be in her shadow. The IIconics interrupted them and talked down their bullying behavior. They said they’d go on to win the Royal Rumble, become women’s tag team champions and main event WrestleMania. Lynch then challenged one of the duo to a match.

1. Becky Lynch defeated Peyton Royce. Lynch finished off Royce with the Dis-Arm-Her. After the match, Asuka hopped into the ring and challenged Billie Kay to a match. Kay tried to leave the ringside, but Asuka grabbed her by the hair and tossed her into the ring.

2. Asuka defeated Billie Kay. Asuka tapped out Kay with the Asuka Lock.