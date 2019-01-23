WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/22/19

01.22.19 1 hour ago 3 Comments

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 22, 2019. The go-home show from the last Smackdown before the Royal Rumble featured Rey Mysterio-Andrade in a 2 out of 3 falls match, Daniel Bryan becoming the Planet’s Champion and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Becky Lynch cut a promo on Asuka ahead of her Smackdown Women’s title match at the Royal Rumble. Asuka walked out to confront Lynch before Charlotte Flair made her way down to the ring as well. Flair called herself the main event, and while Lynch was distracted, Asuka attacked her from behind. Lynch got the upperhand, leaving the champ laid out by the announce table as she made her way to the back. After a commercial break, the two brawled even more backstage as officials attempted to separate them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSmackdown ResultsWWEwwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP