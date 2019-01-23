WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/22/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 22, 2019. The go-home show from the last Smackdown before the Royal Rumble featured Rey Mysterio-Andrade in a 2 out of 3 falls match, Daniel Bryan becoming the Planet’s Champion and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Becky Lynch cut a promo on Asuka ahead of her Smackdown Women’s title match at the Royal Rumble. Asuka walked out to confront Lynch before Charlotte Flair made her way down to the ring as well. Flair called herself the main event, and while Lynch was distracted, Asuka attacked her from behind. Lynch got the upperhand, leaving the champ laid out by the announce table as she made her way to the back. After a commercial break, the two brawled even more backstage as officials attempted to separate them.