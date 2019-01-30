WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/29/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 29, 2019. The show featured a pair of unexpected United States Championship matches, a brand new WWE Championship title belt, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. United States Championship Match: R-Truth defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Truth was given a United States Championship match because of what happened to him at Royal Rumble. Truth countered Landslide into a pin to win the match and become the new United States Champion.

– Truth was interrupted by Rusev, who challenged him to a match.

2. United States Championship Match: R-Truth defeated Rusev. Truth retained the championship with a roll-up. After the match, Nakamura and Rusev teamed up to beat Truth down.

– Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe never happened. Zelina Vega interrupted and distracted him, allowing Andrade to get the jump on him and beat him down. Andrade added insult by performing Eddie Guerrero’s “Three Amigos” to Mysterio.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, upset at what happened to Truth, challenged Rusev and Nakamura to a match.

– Shane McMahon and The Miz had a Tag Team Championship celebration. Shane brought out Miz’s dad, who told Miz that he’s proud of him. The three hugged and posed.

– Mandy Rose explained that she hates Naomi because Naomi called her “weak” on an episode of Tough Enough from 2015.