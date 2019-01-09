WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/8/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 8, 2019. The show featured The Miz and Shane McMahon being awarded a tag team title match, a new No. 1 contender for Asuka’s Women’s title was named and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Daniel Bryan cut a promo on AJ Styles from the concession stand and talked down the WWE Universe. Bryan made his way through the crowd to ringside when R-Truth attacked him.