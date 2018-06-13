WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/12/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 12, 2018. The show featured a tag team main event for the women’s division, as well as Daniel Bryan taking on Shelton Benjamin and Jeff Hardy facing Shinsuke Nakamura. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Shelton Benjamin. Bryan won by submission with a heel hook.

2. Rusev defeated Samoa Joe. The Miz was the special guest referee. Joe became frustrated with Miz, which distracted him and allowed Rusev to hit a Machka Kick to win the match. After the match, Rusev attacked Joe, and Miz attacked Rusev. Miz climbed a ladder to grab a Money in the Bank briefcase, but it was full of pancakes.

3. Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification following a low blow. After the match, Nakamura gave Hardy a 10-count to “send a message” to AJ Styles.

4. Asuka, Charlotte, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Lana defeated Carmella, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville This was set up by a show-opening Money in the Bank “summit.” Asuka won by submission with an Asuka Lock on Carmella.