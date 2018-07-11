WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/10/18

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.10.18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 10, 2018. The show featured an intergender lumberjack match, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Team Hell No were guests on Miz TV. The Bludgeon Brothers and Sanity ran in to attack, and New Day made the save. This set up the 10-man main event for the night.

1. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification when Rusev attacked Styles. Jeff Hardy makes a save for Styles, setting up a tag team match for right now (player).

2. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev defeated AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. Rusev pinned Hardy after a Machka Kick.

3. Lumberjack Match: Asuka defeated James Ellsworth. Asuka won by submission with the Asuka Lock. After the match, Carmella attacked Asuka.

4. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Sin Cara.

5. Team Hell No and New Day defeated the Bludgeon Brothers and Sanity. Daniel Bryan pinned Eric Young with a Knee-Plus.

