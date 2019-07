WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 16, 2019. The show featured Kevin Owens making a run-in, Randy Orton setting himself up for a title shot and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Earlier in the afternoon, Shane McMahon confronted Kevin Owens, where he gave him the night off.