WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/17/18

07.17.18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 17, 2018. The show featured a United States Championship rematch from Extreme Rules, AJ Styles vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. AJ Styles defeated Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. Styles reversed a hammerlock DDT into a Calf Crusher to win the match by submission.

2. Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose. Lynch won by submission with the Dis-arm-her.

3. Samoa Joe defeated Tye Dillinger. Joe won by submission with a Coquina Clutch.

– The Miz held a “funeral” for Team Hell No. Daniel Bryan interrupted and attacked Miz’s “pallbearers.”

4. Eric Young defeated Kofi Kingston. Sanity and New Day were at ringside. Killian Dain threw Xaiver Woods into Kingston, allowing Young to hit a wheelbarrow neckbreaker to win the match.

5. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) by disqualification when Randy Orton interfered and attacked Hardy.

