WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/24/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 24, 2018. The show featured the No. 1 contender for the WWE title and Smackdown Live Women’s title being named. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Smackdown opened with The Miz, Maryse and their child climbing out of a limousine.

— Randy Orton said he attacked Jeff Hardy because fans cheer for him and buy his merch after it was him that was a constant in WWE for the last 16 years.

— Smackdown recapped the women’s only PPV that was announced on Monday Night Raw.

1. Andrade Cien Almas defeated Rusev. Almas pinned Rusev after hitting the hammerlock DDT. Aiden English tried to break up a brawl between Lana and Zelina Vega, but knocked Lana down.

2. Samoa Joe defeated R-Truth. Joe choked out Truth with the Coquina Clutch.

3. Asuka defeated Billie Kay. Asuka kicked Kay in the head and pinned her for the win.

— Paige fired Ellsworth, then made A.J. Styles vs. Samoa Joe for SummerSlam for the WWE Title.

4. Becky Lynch defeated Carmella. Lynch tapped out Carmella to the DisArmHer to become the No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Live Women’s title at SummerSlam.

5. New Day defeated SAnitY. Big E pinned Alexander Wolfe to advance in the Smackdown tag team tournament to become the No. 1 contender for the Bludgeon Brothers titles.

— The Bar returned to challenge for the tag team titles at SummerSlam.

— The Miz threw a fake baby at Daniel Bryan and hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.