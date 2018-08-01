WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/31/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 31, 2018. The show featured Charlotte’s return, Zelina Vega’s first match and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Carmella confronted Becky Lynch about their title match at SummerSlam. James Ellsworth distracted Lynch and Carmella attacked her. Charlotte returned and made the save. Paige made Charlotte versus Carmella for later in the night, and if Charlotte wins, she’s added to the Smackdown Women’s title match at SummerSlam.

1. The Bar defeated The Usos. Sheamus rolled up Jimmy Uso. The Bar will face off against the New Day for a chance to become the No. 1 contenders for the Bludgeon Brothers Smackdown Live Tag Team titles.

— Samoa Joe cut a promo on AJ Styles

— Jeff Hardy cut a promo on what it means to be U.S. Champion. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Hardy.

2. Zelina Vega defeated Lana. Vega rolled up Lana after Aiden English pulled Andrade Cien Almas off the apron, where he was attempting to distract Lana.

— Daniel Bryan challenged the Miz to a match at SummerSlam. Miz told him to stop riding his coattails.

3. Charlotte defeated Carmella. Charlotte submitted Carmella with the Figure Eight to gain entry into the Smackdown Women’s championship match at SummerSlam. It will now be a triple-threat match, involving Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Carmella.