WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 18, 2019. The show featured Dolph Ziggler versus Xavier Woods, a 2-out-of-3-falls tag team main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The New Day cut a promo on Kofi Kingston’s upcoming title defense against Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler interrupted the trio and said Kingston doesn’t deserve to be WWE champion.