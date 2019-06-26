WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/25/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 25, 2019. The episode featured an angry Shane McMahon, Dolph Ziggler looking for another title shot and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– WWE opened with a recap of the Undertaker’s return on Monday Night Raw. Shane McMahon cut a promo on ‘Taker and Roman Reigns and told the Smackdown roster he’s angry.

— The New Day hit the ring, and Kofi Kingston talked up the last few months after winning the WWE title. He recapped Samoa Joe’s attack on Raw and talked about the brutal beatdown he received. Dolph Ziggler interrupted Kingston and said Joe can’t just come out and take his spot. Ziggler suggested a triple-threat match at Extreme Rules with Joe and Kingston. Ziggler announced he’d have a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup against Kingston later in the evening with a chance to insert himself into the title match at Extreme Rules.

