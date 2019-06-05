WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/4/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 4, 2019. The show featured a new women’s No. 1 contender, an appearance from Goldberg and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Kofi Kingston opened Smackdown with a promo about fighting through the ups and downs of his career. After a video package played on his trip to Ghana, Dolph Ziggler came out on the stage and said he respected Kingston’s journey. Ziggler played his own video package, and Kingston said the difference between them is that he quits. Ziggler then played another video package of him beating up Kingston two weeks ago. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn then walked out to challenge Kingston and Xavier Woods in a tag team match.