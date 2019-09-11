WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/10/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 10, 2019. The Madison Square Garden edition of Smackdown featured an appearance from the Undertaker, a not very surprising surprise replacement in the King of the Ring tournament semi-finals, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with an appearance from The Undertaker. Sami Zayn interrupted and tried to convince him to retire. Undertaker teased leaving, and then chokeslammed Zayn.