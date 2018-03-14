WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/13/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 13, 2018. The show featured all the fallout from Fastlane, Asuka’s first appearance on the blue brand, and a major announcement from Shane McMahon.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— AJ Styles opened the show and said his WWE journey has seemed unbelievable, but not impossible. He said dreams will come true at WrestleMania with his dream match. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and said his dream will come true at WrestleMania, too: he will become champion. Rusev then came out for a match.

1. AJ Styles defeated Rusev. This was a non-title match. Styles won by disqualification when Aiden English got in the ring and attacked him. After the match, Nakamura saved Styles from a 2-on-1 beatdown.