WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/13/18

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.13.18 5 Comments

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 13, 2018. The show featured all the fallout from Fastlane, Asuka’s first appearance on the blue brand, and a major announcement from Shane McMahon.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— AJ Styles opened the show and said his WWE journey has seemed unbelievable, but not impossible. He said dreams will come true at WrestleMania with his dream match. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and said his dream will come true at WrestleMania, too: he will become champion. Rusev then came out for a match.

1. AJ Styles defeated Rusev. This was a non-title match. Styles won by disqualification when Aiden English got in the ring and attacked him. After the match, Nakamura saved Styles from a 2-on-1 beatdown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP