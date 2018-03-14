WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/13/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 13, 2018. The show featured all the fallout from Fastlane, Asuka’s first appearance on the blue brand, and a major announcement from Shane McMahon.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
— AJ Styles opened the show and said his WWE journey has seemed unbelievable, but not impossible. He said dreams will come true at WrestleMania with his dream match. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and said his dream will come true at WrestleMania, too: he will become champion. Rusev then came out for a match.
1. AJ Styles defeated Rusev. This was a non-title match. Styles won by disqualification when Aiden English got in the ring and attacked him. After the match, Nakamura saved Styles from a 2-on-1 beatdown.
Thank God
say what you will about Jinder, but he’s definitely watched the show before. He knows that to stay in the title scene you just gotta keep interrupting stuff, even if it has nothing to do with you.
I mean Jinder does have a point, he beat Orton last week and every time they faced for the world title. I’d say he deserves a shot too
People can piss on Jinder all they want (and they will) but the guy is trying. This whole storyline is garbage. It may as well be over a shampoo commercial at this point. They’re all versions of the sane wrestler. Jinder is just the shitty version, like the clone of the clone of Michael Keaton. He’ll do anything for Pepsi.
I want more Carmella!!!!!!