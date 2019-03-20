WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/19/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 19, 2019. The show featured Kofi Kingston competing in a gauntlet match, Rey Mysterio making his WrestleMania match and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Smackdown opened with The Miz recapping Shane McMahon’s brutal attack after their loss at Fastlane to the Usos. Miz said Shane wasn’t born to be the best, he was born to be the worst because he’s a McMahon.