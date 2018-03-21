WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/20/18

#WWE
03.20.18 27 mins ago

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 20, 2018. The show featured the return of general manager Daniel Bryan, who was cleared to return to in-ring action on Tuesday afternoon prior to the show. Also, there was some other stuff.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– Daniel Bryan opened the show, delivering an emotional promo to the crowd about how much it means to him to have been cleared to return to action. He thanked the fans, and said he didn’t know when he’d be returning to the ring, and looked at the WrestleMania sign before leading the crowd in a “YES” chant.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev. AJ Styles sat at ringside for this match. Nakamura rolled up Rusev for the pin. After the match, Aiden English and Rusev attacked Nakamura. Styles started preparing to help, but Nakamura drove off Rusev Day before Styles could even get in the ring to assist.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP