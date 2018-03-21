WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/20/18

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 20, 2018. The show featured the return of general manager Daniel Bryan, who was cleared to return to in-ring action on Tuesday afternoon prior to the show. Also, there was some other stuff.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– Daniel Bryan opened the show, delivering an emotional promo to the crowd about how much it means to him to have been cleared to return to action. He thanked the fans, and said he didn’t know when he’d be returning to the ring, and looked at the WrestleMania sign before leading the crowd in a “YES” chant.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev. AJ Styles sat at ringside for this match. Nakamura rolled up Rusev for the pin. After the match, Aiden English and Rusev attacked Nakamura. Styles started preparing to help, but Nakamura drove off Rusev Day before Styles could even get in the ring to assist.