WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/27/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 27, 2018. The show featured a first time ever match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Shelton Benjamin, a big tag team match featuring Rusev, and the fallout from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ firing and attack on Daniel Bryan last week.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
– The show opened with a recap of last week’s Daniel Bryan-related events.
– Jinder Mahal shames Randy Orton and Bobby Roode for beating up Sunil Singh so bad that he can’t compete this week. Then he introduces his tag team partner for tonight: Rusev.
1. Rusev and Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton and Bobby Roode. Orton hit an RKO on his own partner, Roode, and then Rusev hit a Machka kick on Orton and got the pin.
Does anyone else get a little grammar-hinkey like me when someone say they will kick singular “ass” on multiple people? Wouldn’t it be asses”?
Hoping they do indeed add Rusev to the title match as he deserves to be in not just the battle royal. and it’ll be less triple threats on the show since there’s already a couple.
They announced on the show it was now a 4-way, so Rusev’s in the match.
Sweet. I didn’t watch the show just read the recap
Am I just conditioned to believe Rusev is in this just to get pinned?
I’d be surprised if he won. I’m pretty sure Orton or Mahal is winning.
Would love for Rusev to win (on Rusev Day, of all days!) but I won’t get my hopes up.