WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/27/18

03.27.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 27, 2018. The show featured a first time ever match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Shelton Benjamin, a big tag team match featuring Rusev, and the fallout from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ firing and attack on Daniel Bryan last week.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with a recap of last week’s Daniel Bryan-related events.

– Jinder Mahal shames Randy Orton and Bobby Roode for beating up Sunil Singh so bad that he can’t compete this week. Then he introduces his tag team partner for tonight: Rusev.

1. Rusev and Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton and Bobby Roode. Orton hit an RKO on his own partner, Roode, and then Rusev hit a Machka kick on Orton and got the pin.

