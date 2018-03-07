WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/6/2018

#WWE
03.06.18 3 days ago 7 Comments

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 6, 2018. The go-home show for Fastlane featured Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton, and a Fatal Five-Way main event.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with a face-to-face confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott. Riott said she formed the Riott Squad to destroy the myth of Charlotte, and she will do that on Sunday at Fastlane.

1. Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton. Bobby Roode sat in on commentary for this match. Roode eventually got up on the apron, which distracted Orton and allowed Mahal to hit Khallas for the pin.

— Backstage, Rusev challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at Fastlane, and Nakamura accepted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP