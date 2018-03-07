WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/6/2018

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 6, 2018. The go-home show for Fastlane featured Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton, and a Fatal Five-Way main event.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with a face-to-face confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott. Riott said she formed the Riott Squad to destroy the myth of Charlotte, and she will do that on Sunday at Fastlane.

1. Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton. Bobby Roode sat in on commentary for this match. Roode eventually got up on the apron, which distracted Orton and allowed Mahal to hit Khallas for the pin.

— Backstage, Rusev challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at Fastlane, and Nakamura accepted.