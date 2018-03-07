WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/6/2018

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 6, 2018. The go-home show for Fastlane featured Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton, and a Fatal Five-Way main event.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
— The show opened with a face-to-face confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott. Riott said she formed the Riott Squad to destroy the myth of Charlotte, and she will do that on Sunday at Fastlane.
1. Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton. Bobby Roode sat in on commentary for this match. Roode eventually got up on the apron, which distracted Orton and allowed Mahal to hit Khallas for the pin.
— Backstage, Rusev challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at Fastlane, and Nakamura accepted.
So is there any reason for Shinsuke having a ninja star as his logo other then “Asian”?
If you look close it’s an s and a lowercase n put together to make a ninja star. he did also come out as a ninja in NJPW before but I mean yeah also Asian. Hopefully he chose the design or at least likes it or something.
It’s a stylised shuriken, a Japanese class of hidden weapon that comes in multiple shapes and sizes, sometimes improvised. It’s only in the west that they’re reductively known as ‘ninja stars’ – they were actually used by the samurai on the battlefield in feudal Japan, and their use was formally taught in martial schools.
@Jack. Ya feel better now, buddy?
Sooooooooo, they gave away the ppv main event? Cool, I was busy this weekend anyway. Lol
It’s been a few days since we aired, but last night’s episode of “I LOVE YOU BECKY” was wonderful
Awesome. Rusev doing another job on PPV. Damn him for getting over.