WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/1/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 1, 2018. The show featured a women’s division six-man tag team main event. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz and Shelton Benjamin. This was set up by a Miz TV segment that opened the show. Orton hit an RKO on Benjamin, then Hardy followed up with a Swanton Bomb to win the match. After the three, Orton hit Hardy with an RKO as well.

– The New Day and The Bar argued about pancakes.

– Lana told Rusev that Aiden English is holding him back.

– Big Cass brought out a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan, then kicked him in the face.

– AJ Styles cut a promo on Shinsuke Nakamura. Samoa Joe interrupted. As Joe was leaving, Nakamura’s music hit. Nakamura snuck up behind Styles and punched him in the balls again. Nakamura hit another Kinshasa on Styles as well for good measure.

2. Xavier Woods defeated Sheamus. Woods won by pinfall with a small package.

– Paige told Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville that Absolution is dead, and announced Rose vs. Becky Lynch for next week.

3. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Asuka defeated Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Carmella. Asuka won by submission with an Asuka Lock on Royce.