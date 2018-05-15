WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/15/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 15, 2018, live (on tape) from overseas. The show was headlined by the latest Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles match, as well as the Smackdown debut of former NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Big Cass interrupted a Daniel Bryan interview, and they brawled. Bryan got the better of it, taking out Cass’ knee and locking in a submission.

1. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: The New Day defeated The Bar. By winning the match, New Day may now select a member to enter the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

2. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Local Talent. After the match, Zelina Vega cut a promo warning the locker room.

– Carmella held a “Royal Mellabration” and was interrupted by Paige, who announced Carmella vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

3. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

– Money in the Bank qualifiers announced for next week: Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass, and Billie Kay vs. Lana.

4. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles. This was a non-title match. By winning, Nakamura may now pick the stipulation for their championship match at Money in the Bank.