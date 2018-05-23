WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/22/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 22, 2018. The show featured a trio of Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Be sure to be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The Miz kicks things off with Miz TV, featuring special guests The New Day. Miz tried to get them to announce which member would compete in Money in the Bank, but New Day didn’t crack. He ran to the back and Paige set up a match between Miz and Big E.

1. The Miz defeated Big E. Big E was distracted by The Bar, letting Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale en route to a win.

– Daniel Bryan spoke about his second chance match against Jeff Hardy.

2. Lana defeated Billie Kay. Lana picked up her first singles win by pinfall and earned a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

3. Andrade Cien Almas defeated an unnamed opponent. Almas hit the hammerlock DDT and won via pinfall.

– Carmella said she’s not afraid of Asuka.

– Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles came down to the ring. Nakamura joked their match at Money in the Bank will be a pillow fight. After some back-and-forth, the two brawled with Nakamura getting the upper hand. He then counted to 10 and announced they’d have a Last Man Standing match.

4. Gallows and Anderson defeated The Usos. The match was to determine the No. 1 contenders, and ended after Jimmy Uso was hit with the Magic Killer.

5. Naomi defeated Sonya Deville. Naomi rolled up Deville to pick up the win and qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

6. Daniel Bryan defeated Jeff Hardy. Bryan picked up the win via submission to earn a match against Samoa Joe — who confronted him after the match — with a Money in the Bank ladder match spot on the line.