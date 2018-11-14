WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/13/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 13, 2018. The go-home Smackdown for Survivor Series featured Daniel Bryan getting pulled from Team Smackdown, a surprising WWE title match, Becky Lynch naming her Survivor Series replacement and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with WWE announcing Becky Lynch will not be able to compete at Survivor Series due to injuries sustained on Monday Night Raw.