WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/27/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 27, 2018. The show featured The Bar turning on the Big Show, Jeff Hardy not retiring and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— Paige opened Smackdown Live by welcoming Becky Lynch back to the show. Charlotte came down to the ring to confront Lynch, and challenged her to a fight. Paige announced Lynch will defend the Smackdown Women’s title at TLC in a tables, ladders and chairs match. Mandy Rose and the rest of the women’s locker room came to the entrance ramp to make their case for a title match. Paige announced a battle royal for the rest of the locker room for a spot in what will be a triple-threat TLC match.
That TLC match is going to be 🔥🔥🔥
Raw: Pee jokes, no credible babyfaces, a tag division that is in shambles and the same goddamn authority storyline we’ve had a bazillion times in the past already.
Smackdown: The Man comes back, has a goddamn hot segment with Charlotte and the entire women’s division gets the spotlight while also calling back to years of story between those two and Paige, we celebrate 20 years of Jeff Hardy while cementing Samoa Joe as a heel’s heel, and the main event spotlights the entire women’s division again and sets up a fucking nuclear explosion of a TLC match.
Smackdown is the b-show HOW?!?!?!
The ugly parasite known as Vince.
The difference in quality between Raw and Smackdown is STAGGERING. I’m kind of glad that Vince treats Raw as his baby and mostly leaves Smackdown and the other shows alone. Sucks for Raw, but at least we get 3 other shows a week (ironically the B, C, and D shows ;p ) that tend to be good to great.
Becky/Charlotte/Asuka is going to be awesome. Asuka is obviously there to eat the pin/tap out, which is unfortunate for her, but neither Becky not Charlotte should be taking a loss right now, so it’s a smart move to add a 3rd woman into the match.
I think Asuka is there to to cost Charlotte the match. Charlotte desperately needs a fresh feud and Asuka desperately needs some relavancy. We all know Lynch/Rousey is the fight. Asuka/Charlotte is going to be the secondary feud.
How does Becky not attack Ronda and/or Ronda interfere during the triple threat? I still wish the network specials weren’t co-branded.
That fuckin’ Nia Jax/Ronda Rousey match is gonna be so inferior to Charlotte, Asuka, and Becky that it’s laughable.
Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, versus the combination of Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka…
And you wonder why people hate Raw.
