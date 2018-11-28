WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/27/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 27, 2018. The show featured The Bar turning on the Big Show, Jeff Hardy not retiring and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Paige opened Smackdown Live by welcoming Becky Lynch back to the show. Charlotte came down to the ring to confront Lynch, and challenged her to a fight. Paige announced Lynch will defend the Smackdown Women’s title at TLC in a tables, ladders and chairs match. Mandy Rose and the rest of the women’s locker room came to the entrance ramp to make their case for a title match. Paige announced a battle royal for the rest of the locker room for a spot in what will be a triple-threat TLC match.